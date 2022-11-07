BUSINESS SPEAKER ACADEMY presents the premiere launch of



SPEAKER SHOWCASE LIVE

Wednesday November 16th 11a.m.-12:30p.m. (central time zone)

Business Speaker Academy will showcase speakers who have achieved the “Don’t just say it, SLAY IT” method of speaking to grow your business created by national speaker and corporate trainer, Deb DiSandro, founder of Business Speaker Academy.

Talk Topics:

Quantum Energy at Work

Managing Me Time

The problem with Smart Goals

Yin and Yang in business and life

Creativity insights

Setting Boundaries

Instruction vs. Inspiration

Imposter Syndrome

Come listen laugh and learn and gain insights into how to unborify your own business talks. Register here.